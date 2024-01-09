Move the Sticks: CFP National Championship recap; Titans fire Mike Vrabel

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the crew break down the final results of their season long rookie draft, where they each selected one rookie quarterback, running back, and wide receiver/tight end (:31). Next, the guys react to the Titans firing their head coach Mike Vrabel (1:31). For the rest of the show, the pair recap the College Football Playoff National Championship, as Michigan defeated Washington and the duo also look at Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh's future (9:16).