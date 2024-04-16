Move the Sticks: Bust rate of first-round WRs, teams with must-do lists in draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys tell stories of their time as scouts during draft week (1:05). Next, the pair discuss an article by The Athletic on odds a first-round wide receiver is a bust and after they compare the past three draft classes of first- and second-round wide receivers (8:10). For the rest of the show, the guys give four teams, two from each conference, that have to get one thing accomplished in the draft (21:51).