Move the Sticks: Building perfect Olympic flag football team + most impactful rookies in Week 6

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys build the perfect Olympic flag football team on offense and defense, as it was announced that flag football will be added to the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics (1:28). Next, the pair break down rookie impact scores from the NFL Research team, as they look at who the most impact impactful rookies and rookie classes were in Week 6 (11:22). To wrap up the show, the duo give their takes on their game of the week, the Dolphins at Eagles (18:22).