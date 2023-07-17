Move the Sticks: Building a perfect fantasy football team with Marcas Grant

Bucky Brooks is joined by NFL Fantasy Football Podcast's Marcas Grant on a special new crossover episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys break down how to build a perfect fantasy football team. To start off, Marcas gives the number 1 thing you need to think about when building a fantasy football team (4:30). Then, Marcas discusses what he looks for in a RB1 (7:28) and WR1 and WR2 (10:42). After that, Bucky asks Marcas to give some players that are getting a lot of hype in fantasy (17:47). Following that, Marcas gives his thoughts on a few different fantasy quarterbacks (20:04) and also gives a handful of sleepers (26:28). Later in the show, the duo examine if kickers are valuable in fantasy football (31:10). To wrap up the show, the pair discuss if Jets new QB Aaron Rodgers is going to work out with the team (34:11).