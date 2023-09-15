Move the Sticks: Bucky's theme of the week & previewing the top Week 2 games

Published: Sep 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys react to Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell's comments about Colorado head coach Deion Sanders ahead of their matchup this weekend (1:26). Next, Bucky focuses on his theme of the week, discipline, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the theme (6:54). After that, the pair preview a few of the top NFL games in Week 2 (15:52). To wrap up the show, the duo discuss the games they're looking forward to in Week 3 of college football (23:43).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

