Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the duo preview Week 13 of college football, with a focus on the big game of the week, Ohio State vs. Michigan (4:20). For the rest of the show, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his term of the week, creativity, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the term (11:02).