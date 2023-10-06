Move the Sticks: Bucky's coach's corner, previewing the top college football Week 6 games

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys share some stories from their scouting days and further discuss what their go to restaurants were on the road (1:30). Next, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his theme of the week, focus, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the theme (9:04). For the rest of the show, the duo preview the top matchups in Week 6 of the college football season (19:46).