Move the Sticks: Bucky's coach's corner, previewing the top college football Week 6 games

Published: Oct 06, 2023 at 12:57 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys share some stories from their scouting days and further discuss what their go to restaurants were on the road (1:30). Next, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his theme of the week, focus, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the theme (9:04). For the rest of the show, the duo preview the top matchups in Week 6 of the college football season (19:46).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL fantasy football 2023: Three players to buy low, three to sell high in Week 5

Where does your fantasy football team stand in Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season? Itching to make a trade? Michelle Magdziuk spotlights three players to buy low and three to sell high.
news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead (knee) being placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

The Miami Dolphins are placing LT Terron Armstead on injured reserve due to a knee injury, but he's expected to be back this season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Jaguars-Bills in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills face off in London in a Week 5 showdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.