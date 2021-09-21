Move The Sticks: Bruce Feldman on Urban Meyer, Sam Darnold, USC Coaching Candidates, College Football Deep Dive

Published: Sep 21, 2021 at 02:51 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks. On this special show, the guys are joined by college football reporter and insider Bruce Feldman. He starts off by touching on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback ﻿Trevor Lawrence﻿ and head coach Urban Meyer handling adversity after an 0-2 start. Next, Bruce discusses Carolina Panthers quarterback ﻿Sam Darnold﻿'s hot start to the season and the differences in him playing for the Panthers vs. the New York Jets. Then, Bruce gives coaching candidates for the USC head coach opening. To wrap up the show, the trio examine more college football topics.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

