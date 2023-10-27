Move the Sticks: Bruce Feldman on national championship contenders, coaches that deserve credit & Connor Stalions

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys are joined by college football reporter and insider Bruce Feldman as he hits on all things surrounding college football. Specifically, the trio discuss the suspended Michigan analyst Connor Stalions being accused of stealing opposing teams' signals (:50), Bruce gives three teams outside of Michigan that he thinks could win a College Football Playoff National Championship (17:40), college coaches that deserve credit this season (22:15), and much more.



Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.



NOTE: timecodes approximate