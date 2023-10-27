Move the Sticks: Bruce Feldman on national championship contenders, coaches that deserve credit & Connor Stalions

Published: Oct 27, 2023 at 05:49 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys are joined by college football reporter and insider Bruce Feldman as he hits on all things surrounding college football. Specifically, the trio discuss the suspended Michigan analyst Connor Stalions being accused of stealing opposing teams' signals (:50), Bruce gives three teams outside of Michigan that he thinks could win a College Football Playoff National Championship (17:40), college coaches that deserve credit this season (22:15), and much more.
 
Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.
 
NOTE: timecodes approximate

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, sit 'em Week 8

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another episode of the Fantasy Football podcast. 
news

NFL's biggest game-planning nightmares today; plus, Brandon Staley's unexpected flaw and Philly's trade

Who are the biggest game-planning nightmares in the NFL today? Bucky Brooks spotlights five players at five different positions. Plus, analysis on Brandon Staley's unexpected flaw and another fruitful trade for the Eagles.
news

49ers QB Brock Purdy (concussion) listed as questionable vs. Bengals

49ers QB Brock Purdy (concussion) is officially questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but HC Kyle Shanahan says he will start if he passes the concussion protocol on Saturday.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) listed as doubtful vs. Ravens despite being 'fully healthy'

Kyler Murray is officially listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but head coach Jonathan Gannon said the Arizona Cardinals' star quarterback is "fully healthy."