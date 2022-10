Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers. Then, the pair give their takes on Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and all the success both players are having this season. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss Bucky's list of the top 5 most rugged running backs today.