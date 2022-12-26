Move the Sticks: Broncos fire HC Nathaniel Hackett + breaking down big Week 16 games

Rhett Lewis and Bucky Brooks look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 16 of the NFL season. First, the duo reacts to the news of the Broncos firing head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Then, the pair break down the big 3 games from the weekend. After, the group hit on two games, the Packers and Dolphins game and the 49ers and Commanders game. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Texans at Titans and the Lions at Panthers. To wrap up the show, the duo discusses the Raiders at Steelers game.