Move The Sticks: Brian Hartline on development, evaluation process & Ohio State WRs

Published: Jun 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys give names of second-year wide receivers that could have a breakout season. Then, they're joined by Ohio State's passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline as he discusses the development of players, his evaluation process, recruiting, why the Ohio State receivers in this past draft class are going to be successful, and much more.

