Move the Sticks: Breaking down Wild Card Round games

Published: Jan 15, 2024 at 05:43 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from the first four games of the Wild Card Round on a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the trio give big picture takeaways from the weekend of football. After that, the guys break down the Packers at Cowboys (9:32), Rams at Lions (17:57), Dolphins at Chiefs (25:42), and Browns at Texans (34:24) games.
 
Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.
 
NOTE: timecodes approximate

