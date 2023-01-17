Move the Sticks: Breaking down Wild Card Round games

Published: Jan 16, 2023 at 07:05 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from the Wild Card Round. The trio starts by breaking down the Ravens-Bengals and Giants-Vikings games. Next, the guys focus on the AFC East playoff matchup of the Dolphins-Bills. After, the group hit on the NFC West Wild Card game between the Seahawks and 49ers. To wrap up the show, the trio analyzes the Move the Sticks bowl, as DJ's Chargers took on Bucky's Jaguars.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

