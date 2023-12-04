Move the Sticks: Breaking down Week 13 games; College Football Playoff reaction

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 13 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the crew react to Florida State being left out of the College Football Playoff and further discuss the matchups (:24). Throughout the rest of the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top 8 Week 13 games. Specifically, the trio hit on the Chargers at Patriots (6:38), Chiefs at Packers (12:33), Colts at Titans (16:20), 49ers at Eagles (20:53), Browns at Rams (28:26), Lions at Saints (31:01), Broncos at Texans (36:17), and Dolphins at Commanders games (40:12).

