Move the Sticks: Breaking Down Top WRs in the Draft Class,  Remembering John Madden

Published: Dec 30, 2021 at 07:41 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys recap some of the college football bowl games. Next, the pair discusses how certain teams don't ever have a down year due to their organizational structure. Then, the duo breaks down the top wide receivers in the upcoming draft class. To wrap up the show, the guys remember the life of Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden.

