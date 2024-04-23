 Skip to main content
Advertising

Move the Sticks: Breaking down top of draft, Duke OL Graham Barton joins

Published: Apr 22, 2024 at 11:32 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss how they see the top of the draft playing out (1:46). Next, the duo does a segment called "hits and misses" with a focus on the 2020 NFL Draft, where DJ discusses picks he hit on and missed on in this draft class and Bucky tries to guess who the players are (11:34). After that, Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton joins the show ahead of the draft to discuss what he has learned from the draft process, the success of Duke football, a player he models his game after, and much more (18:12). To wrap up the show, the pair touches on if there's anything crazy they anticipate happening on draft night (31:15).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Chiefs agree to contract extensions with head coach Andy Reid, GM Brett Veach, president Mark Donovan

The Chiefs announced contract extensions for head coach Andy Reid, general manager Brett Veach and team president Mark Donovan on Monday evening. 
news

New England Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the New England Patriots ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

2024 NFL Draft trade tracker: Full details on every draft-related move since start of new league year

NFL.com provides a one-stop shop for tracking every draft-related trade made since the start of the 2024 league year on March 13.
news

2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from Monday ahead of Thursday's Round 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have the luxury of picking the best player available at No. 20 overall after a busy offseason that included a number of trades and free-agent signings. 