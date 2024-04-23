Move the Sticks: Breaking down top of draft, Duke OL Graham Barton joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss how they see the top of the draft playing out (1:46). Next, the duo does a segment called "hits and misses" with a focus on the 2020 NFL Draft, where DJ discusses picks he hit on and missed on in this draft class and Bucky tries to guess who the players are (11:34). After that, Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton joins the show ahead of the draft to discuss what he has learned from the draft process, the success of Duke football, a player he models his game after, and much more (18:12). To wrap up the show, the pair touches on if there's anything crazy they anticipate happening on draft night (31:15).