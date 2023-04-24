Move the Sticks: Breaking down the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys go through the top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft and run through potential options of where a team could go with their pick. First, the pair go through picks No. 1 through No. 5 in the draft (2:07). Next, the duo hit on picks No. 6 through No. 10 in the draft (17:59). For the rest of the show, the guys discuss the hardest decisions and their takeaways from DJ's top 150 prospects in the draft and Bucky's top 5 prospects by position 3.0 articles (28:08).