Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 9 games

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 9 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top 8 Week 9 games. Specifically, the duo hit on the Buccaneers at Texans (2:48), Cowboys at Eagles (9:47), Dolphins at Chiefs (13:31), Bills at Bengals (18:42), Vikings at Falcons (22:58), Commanders at Patriots (29:01), Seahawks at Ravens (34:00) and Giants at Raiders games (38:41). To wrap up the show, the pair also give quick takeaways from a few of the remaining games from Week 9 which they didn't highlight (42:34).