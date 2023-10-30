Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 8 games

Published: Oct 30, 2023 at 04:52 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 8 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top eight Week 8 games. Specifically, the duo hit on the Bengals at 49ers (1:03), Jaguars at Steelers (11:32), Bears at Chargers (17:31), Falcons at Titans (21:46), Texans at Panthers (27:42), Chiefs at Broncos (31:21), Jets at Giants (34:25), and Browns at Seahawks games (39:30).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

