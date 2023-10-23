Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 7 games

Published: Oct 23, 2023

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 7 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top eight Week 7 games. Specifically, the duo hit on the Chargers at Chiefs (1:34), Jaguars at Saints (11:13), Browns at Colts (18:33), Dolphins at Eagles (22:55), Lions at Ravens (30:54), Bills at Patriots (33:38), Falcons at Buccaneers (38:53) and Steelers at Rams games (42:23). To wrap up the show, the trio also give quick takeaways from a few of the remaining games from Week 7 which they didn't highlight (47:33).

