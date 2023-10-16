Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 6 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 6 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top eight Week 6 games. Specifically, the duo hit on the 49ers at Browns (1:07), Colts at Jaguars (10:33), Lions at Buccaneers (15:25), Eagles at Jets (22:01), Seahawks at Bengals (34:11), Commanders at Falcons (39:42), Patriots at Raiders (45:32), and Ravens at Titans games (47:22).