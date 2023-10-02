Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 4 games

Daniel Jeremiah and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 4 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top 8 Week 4 games. Specifically, the duo hit on the Raiders at Chargers (1:05), Rams at Colts (9:48), Commanders at Eagles (14:53), Broncos at Bears (19:51), Dolphins at Bills (24:13), Patriots at Cowboys (31:15), Chiefs at Jets (38:30), and Steelers at Texans games (45:48). The pair also give quick takeaways from a few of the remaining games from Week 4 which they didn't highlight (49:56). To wrap up the show, the guys discuss what the Bears should do if they end up with the first and second overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft (52:29).

