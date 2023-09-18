Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 2 games

Published: Sep 18, 2023 at 05:53 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 2 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the crew discuss Colorado beating Colorado State in thrilling fashion (:25). Throughout the rest of the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top eight Week 2 games. Specifically, the trio hit on the Chargers at Titans (3:44), Chiefs at Jaguars (8:32), Ravens at Bengals (12:59), Jets at Cowboys (16:40), 49ers at Rams (26:00), Seahawks at Lions (31:47), Packers at Falcons (36:38), and Dolphins at Patriots games (40:18). The trio also give quick takeaways from the remaining games from Week 2 which they didn't highlight (43:56).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Week 2 Monday inactives: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers; Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for Monday Night Football doubleheader: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley considered week to week with ankle sprain

New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley﻿ suffered an ankle sprain that will keep him out of Thursday night's road game versus San Francisco and perhaps even longer, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Bengals' Zac Taylor has no update on QB Joe Burrow's aggravated calf injury

Zac Taylor on Monday didn't have a firm update on Joe Burrow's calf, but when asked if the quarterback's availability for Week 3 is up in the air, the Bengals head coach's response could cause some concern for Cincinnati.
news

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) lands on IR, to miss at least four games

﻿Diontae Johnson﻿, the Steelers' leading receiver three years running, will miss at least the next four games. Pittsburgh placed the wideout on injured reserve ahead of its Monday night matchup with the Browns.