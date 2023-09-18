Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 2 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 2 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the crew discuss Colorado beating Colorado State in thrilling fashion (:25). Throughout the rest of the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top eight Week 2 games. Specifically, the trio hit on the Chargers at Titans (3:44), Chiefs at Jaguars (8:32), Ravens at Bengals (12:59), Jets at Cowboys (16:40), 49ers at Rams (26:00), Seahawks at Lions (31:47), Packers at Falcons (36:38), and Dolphins at Patriots games (40:18). The trio also give quick takeaways from the remaining games from Week 2 which they didn't highlight (43:56).