Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 11 games

Published: Nov 20, 2023 at 04:26 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 11 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top eight Week 11 games. Specifically, the trio hit on the Chargers at Packers (2:11), Titans at Jaguars (11:42), Bears at Lions (16:09), Buccaneers at 49ers (20:35), Steelers at Browns (26:50), Cardinals at Texans (30:43), Vikings at Broncos (35:32) and Raiders at Dolphins games (41:00). To wrap up the show, the crew also give quick takeaways from a few of the remaining games from Week 11 which they didn't highlight (42:46).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

