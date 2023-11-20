Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 11 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 11 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top eight Week 11 games. Specifically, the trio hit on the Chargers at Packers (2:11), Titans at Jaguars (11:42), Bears at Lions (16:09), Buccaneers at 49ers (20:35), Steelers at Browns (26:50), Cardinals at Texans (30:43), Vikings at Broncos (35:32) and Raiders at Dolphins games (41:00). To wrap up the show, the crew also give quick takeaways from a few of the remaining games from Week 11 which they didn't highlight (42:46).