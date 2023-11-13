Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 10 games

Published: Nov 13, 2023 at 05:12 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 10 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top eight Week 10 games. Specifically, the trio hit on Lion-Chargers (:58), 49ers-Jaguars (11:34), Texans-Bengals (20:02), Commanders-Seahawks (26:58), Browns-Ravens (31:27), Falcons-Cardinals (35:02), Saints-Vikings (39:35), and Packers-Steelers games (44:40). To wrap up the show, the crew also give quick takeaways from a few of the remaining games from Week 10 which they didn't highlight (50:16).
 
Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

