Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 10 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 10 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top eight Week 10 games. Specifically, the trio hit on Lion-Chargers (:58), 49ers-Jaguars (11:34), Texans-Bengals (20:02), Commanders-Seahawks (26:58), Browns-Ravens (31:27), Falcons-Cardinals (35:02), Saints-Vikings (39:35), and Packers-Steelers games (44:40). To wrap up the show, the crew also give quick takeaways from a few of the remaining games from Week 10 which they didn't highlight (50:16).



