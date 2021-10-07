Move the Sticks: Breaking down Stephon Gilmore, Jaylon Smith news

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by breaking down the news of linebacker ﻿Jaylon Smith﻿ being released by the Dallas Cowboys and signed by the Green Bay Packers. Then, the pair look at the Carolina Panthers trading for cornerback ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿. Next, the duo discusses which quarterbacks are blitzed the most and which are blitzed the least amount. After that, North Carolina football head coach Mack Brown joins, as he talks about the transfer portal, expectations for his team this season, his superstar quarterback Sam Howell and much more. To wrap up the show, DJ and Bucky preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.