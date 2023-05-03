Move the Sticks: Breaking down every team's draft class

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the episode, the guys break down every team's draft class in alphabetical order and also pick their favorite players from each draft class. To start off, the pair look at the Cardinals, Falcons, Ravens, Bills, Panthers, Bears, Bengals and Browns' draft classes (2:14). Next, the duo focus on the Cowboys, Broncos, Lions, Packers, Texans, Colts, Jaguars and Chiefs' draft classes (19:37). Then, the pair hit on the Raiders, Chargers, Rams, Dolphins, Vikings, Patriots, Saints and Giants' draft classes (38:12). To wrap up the show, the guys touch on the Jets, Eagles, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Titans and Commanders' draft classes (47:17).