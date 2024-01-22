Move the Sticks: Breaking down Divisional Round games

Published: Jan 22, 2024 at 04:21 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from the four Divisional Round games on a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the trio give big picture takeaways from the weekend of football (1:08). After that, the guys break down the Chiefs at Bills (8:26), Buccaneers at Lions (17:08), Packers at 49ers (20:40), and Texans at Ravens (27:19) games.
 
Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.
 
NOTE: timecodes approximate

