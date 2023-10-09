Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 5 games

Published: Oct 09, 2023 at 04:29 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 5 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top 8 Week 5 games. Specifically, the duo hit on the Cowboys at 49ers (:52), Jaguars at Bills (11:04), Eagles at Rams (15:25), Giants at Dolphins (19:06), Chiefs at Vikings (24:45), Ravens at Steelers (29:12), Saints at Patriots (32:22), and Texans at Falcons games (35:18). The pair also give quick takeaways from a few of the remaining games from Week 5 which they didn't highlight (37:56).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) to be inactive vs. Raiders

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss his third game of the season due to a nagging hamstring injury, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to seek multiple opinions on injured hamstring

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will seek multiple medical opinions on his injured hamstring, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.
news

IOC set to vote on flag football for 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles

Flag football took a key step toward becoming an Olympic sport in 2028, a victory for the NFL and organizers in Los Angeles who want to bring a distinctly American sport to the Summer Games as they return to the United States for the first time in 32 years.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 6: RB Emari Demercado, WR Josh Downs among targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including a pair of undrafted rookie running backs.