Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 5 games

Daniel Jeremiah and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 5 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top 8 Week 5 games. Specifically, the duo hit on the Cowboys at 49ers (:52), Jaguars at Bills (11:04), Eagles at Rams (15:25), Giants at Dolphins (19:06), Chiefs at Vikings (24:45), Ravens at Steelers (29:12), Saints at Patriots (32:22), and Texans at Falcons games (35:18). The pair also give quick takeaways from a few of the remaining games from Week 5 which they didn't highlight (37:56).