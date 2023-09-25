Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 3 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 3 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the crew quickly react to the Dolphins putting up 70 points on the Broncos (:51). Throughout the rest of the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top 8 Week 3 games. Specifically, the trio hit on the Chargers at Vikings (4:35), Texans at Jaguars (13:33), Packers at Saints (21:22), Titans at Browns (26:37), Broncos at Dolphins (32:33), Bears at Chiefs (38:57), Steelers at Raiders (43:43), and Cowboys at Cardinals games (47:53). The trio also give quick takeaways from a few of the remaining games from Week 3 which they didn't highlight (50:42).