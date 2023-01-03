Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 17 games, CFP semifinals

Published: Jan 02, 2023

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 17 of the NFL season. The trio start by breaking down the big three games from the weekend, with a focus on teams fighting for the top seed in the NFC. After, the group hit on two games, the Panthers at Buccaneers and Steelers at Ravens. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Dolphins at Patriots and Jets at Seahawks. To wrap up the show, the trio give their analysis on the College Football Playoff semifinals, which showcased Michigan vs. TCU and Ohio State vs. Georgia.

