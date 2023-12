Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 16 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top Week 16 games. The duo recap the Ravens at 49ers (1:09), Cowboys at Dolphins (10:43), Lions at Vikings (17:41), Bills at Chargers (23:42), Browns at Texans (30:07) and Jaguars at Buccaneers (35:40).