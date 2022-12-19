Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 15 games & wild finishes

Published: Dec 19, 2022 at 05:26 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 15 of the NFL season. The trio starts by breaking down the big three games from the weekend. After, the group hit on two games, the wild finish in the Patriots and Raiders game and the close game between the Titans and Chargers. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Bengals at Buccaneers and the Lions at Jets. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss the Giants at Commanders game.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

