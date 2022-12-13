Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 14 games, Brock Purdy's first start

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 14 of the NFL season. The trio starts by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After that, the group hits on two games, the Dolphins at Chargers and Jaguars at Titans. Next, the guys touch on two more games, the Browns at Bengals and Texans at Cowboys. To wrap up the show, the trio discusses the Vikings at Lions game and explain why there should be optimism in Detroit.