Move the Sticks: Breaking down big week 13 Games

Published: Dec 05, 2022 at 09:46 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 13 of the NFL. They begin by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After that, the group hits on two games, including a tie involving the Commanders and the Giants, as well as an entertaining game between the Mike White Jets and the Vikings. Next, the guys touch on two more games: the Lions dismantling of the Jaguars and, once again, the Packers getting the better of the Bears. Finally, DJ and Rhett discuss the Raiders' come-from-behind win against the Chargers in Las Vegas and congratulate Bucky's Granada Hills Charter team for advancing to a state championship.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

