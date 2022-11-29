Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 12 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 12 of the NFL season. The trio start by breaking down the big 3 games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, Chargers at Cardinals and Raiders at Seahawks. Next, the guys touch on two more games, Buccaneers at Browns and Broncos at Panthers. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss Mike White's start for the Jets against the Bears and then, congratulate Bucky for winning the City Section Division I championship as head coach for Granada Hills Charter.