Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 12 games

Published: Nov 28, 2022 at 07:48 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 12 of the NFL season. The trio start by breaking down the big 3 games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, Chargers at Cardinals and Raiders at Seahawks. Next, the guys touch on two more games, Buccaneers at Browns and Broncos at Panthers. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss Mike White's start for the Jets against the Bears and then, congratulate Bucky for winning the City Section Division I championship as head coach for Granada Hills Charter.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Week 12 Monday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson leads Pro Bowl Games voting by fans

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson, with 90,313 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games Vote presented by Castrol. Fans can support their favorite players by voting for them to be named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster, which features the league's top 88 stars.

news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh says he addressed vulgar tweet with Lamar Jackson

A day after Lamar Jackson deleted a vulgar and offensive tweet directed at a critic, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters he met with his quarterback to discuss the "out of character" remarks.

news

Chiefs signing veteran RB Melvin Gordon, WR Bryan Edwards to practice squad

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to sign running back Melvin Gordon to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE