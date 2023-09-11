Move the Sticks: Breaking down big Week 1 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 1 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. Throughout the show, the guys do a deep dive on their top eight Week 1 games. Specifically, the trio hit on the Dolphins at Chargers (1:28), Jaguars at Colts (10:00). Texans at Ravens (17:58), Panthers at Falcons (24:20), 49ers at Steelers (30:00), Raiders at Broncos (36:54), Eagles at Patriots (41:55), and Cowboys at Giants games (47:24). The crew also give quick takeaways from the Bengals at Browns, Rams at Seahawks, and Packers at Bears games (52:36). To wrap up the show, DJ reveals a chain he received from Sauce Gardner's jeweler, Al the Jeweler (55:31).