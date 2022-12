Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys discuss how impressed they are with the Lions defense and their rookies this season. Next, the pair look at what's a better situation, the Cardinals or Colts as they look ahead to each team's 2023 first-round draft pick. For the rest of the show, the duo pick which teams are the biggest threat to the Bengals' AFC title defense.