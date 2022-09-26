Move the Sticks: Big Week 3 games, 8 trending storylines, standout rookies & favorite performances

Published: Sep 26, 2022 at 04:51 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 3 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the group hit on eight trending storylines around the league. After that, the trio each give a standout rookie and also their favorite performance in Week 3. Then, the guys focus on the Eagles' nine-sack game against the Commanders. To wrap up the show, the trio hit on a few takeaways from the college football weekend.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Week 3 Monday night inactives: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Giants rookie DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) set to make NFL debut on Monday night

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially active and will play in his first career game when Big Blue faces the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Monday night.

news

Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons (illness) active for Monday night vs. Giants

Cowboys star LB Micah Parsons (illness) is active for Monday night's game versus the Giants.

news

Buccaneers to practice in Miami this week due to Hurricane Ian

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will practice this week in Miami due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE