Move the Sticks: Big Week 2 games, eight biggest questions, standout rookies & favorite performances

Published: Sep 19, 2022 at 05:29 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 2 of the NFL season. The guys start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. Next, the group answer their eight biggest questions after Week 2. After that, the trio each give a standout rookie and also their favorite performance in Week 2. Then, the guys recap the Buccaneers vs Saints rivalry game. To wrap up the show, the trio hit on a few takeaways from the college football weekend.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

