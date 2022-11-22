Move the Sticks: Big Week 11 games & QB-needy teams picking early in the draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 11 of the NFL season. The trio start by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, Jets at Patriots and Browns at Bills. Next, the guys touch on two more games, Lions at Giants and Bears at Falcons. To wrap up the show, the trio discuss the QB-needy teams picking early in the 2023 NFL Draft and a few of the top college QB prospects.