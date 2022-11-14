Move the Sticks: Big Week 10 games & Jeff Saturday gets first win

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 10 of the NFL season. The trio starts by reacting to arguably the most exciting game of the weekend, Vikings at Bills. Next, the guys break down the big 3 games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Chargers at 49ers and Jaguars at Chiefs. To wrap up the show, the trio looks at the Colts beating the Raiders and also touch on what's wrong with the Raiders.