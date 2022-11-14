Move the Sticks: Big Week 10 games & Jeff Saturday gets first win

Published: Nov 14, 2022 at 06:55 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 10 of the NFL season. The trio starts by reacting to arguably the most exciting game of the weekend, Vikings at Bills. Next, the guys break down the big 3 games from Sunday. After, the group hit on two games, the Chargers at 49ers and Jaguars at Chiefs. To wrap up the show, the trio looks at the Colts beating the Raiders and also touch on what's wrong with the Raiders.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Goggle Podcasts

Related Content

news

Week 10 Monday night inactives: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles "Monday Night Football" game.

news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Justin Fields is a top 5 QB rest of season

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge!

news

Raiders claim ex-Chargers first-round pick Jerry Tillery off waivers

The Las Vegas Raiders have claimed former Los Angeles Chargers first-round defensive lineman Jerry Tillery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

news

Cardinals TE Zach Ertz suffered season-ending knee injury vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz suffered a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE