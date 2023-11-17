Move the Sticks: Arizona HC Jedd Fisch on turning around the program & his NFL roots + Bucky's coach's corner

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch as he discusses his team's season, the NFL coaches who have spoken to his team, how he turned around the program, how he deals with the challenges of players transferring, the NFL players he learned the most from and much more (1:59). To wrap up the show, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his term of the week, connectivity, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the term (19:16).