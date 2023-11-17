Move the Sticks: Arizona HC Jedd Fisch on turning around the program & his NFL roots + Bucky's coach's corner

Published: Nov 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Arizona football head coach Jedd Fisch as he discusses his team's season, the NFL coaches who have spoken to his team, how he turned around the program, how he deals with the challenges of players transferring, the NFL players he learned the most from and much more (1:59).  To wrap up the show, we go to Bucky's coach's corner, as Bucky hits on his term of the week, connectivity, as he shares stories from his past and career that represent the term (19:16).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Titans, Nissan taking naming rights to new stadium under 20-year deal

The Tennessee Titans will be moving to a new stadium for the 2027 season, and they're taking the current name with them under a new 20-year naming rights deal with Nissan North America.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) will be questionable for Week 11 vs. Bills

The New York Jets' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, will be listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC East showdown against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson has been limited all week in practices due to an elbow injury. Head coach Robert Saleh said Friday that "everything is positive" with Wilson but noted he must be cleared to play.
news

Children of former Rams owners establish fund to assist Hall of Fame players in times of need

Chip and Lucia Rosenbloom, the children of former Rams owners Georgia Frontiere and Carroll Rosenbloom, are establishing a fund to assist Hall of Fame players and their families in times of need, Judy Battista writes.