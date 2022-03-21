Move The Sticks: Analyzing Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson & Davante Adams trades

Published: Mar 21, 2022 at 05:51 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to quarterback Matt Ryan being traded to the Colts and quarterback Marcus Mariota signing with the Falcons. Next, the pair look at Deshaun Watson's trade to the Browns. The duo also quickly touch on the Saints re-signing quarterback Jameis Winston. To wrap up the show, the guys analyze wide receiver Davante Adams being traded to the Raiders.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

