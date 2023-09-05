Move the Sticks: AFC preview by breaking down each division

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys give their takeaways from Week 1 of college football, including Deion Sanders' impressive debut as Colorado beat TCU over the weekend (:27). For the rest of the show, the trio do a preview of the whole AFC ahead of the NFL regular season by breaking down each division in the conference. First, the guys go through the AFC West (7:51), AFC South (16:46), AFC North (20:30) and AFC East (25:42) to wrap up the show.