Move the Sticks: AFC preview by breaking down each division

Published: Sep 05, 2023 at 04:37 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the guys give their takeaways from Week 1 of college football, including Deion Sanders' impressive debut as Colorado beat TCU over the weekend (:27). For the rest of the show, the trio do a preview of the whole AFC ahead of the NFL regular season by breaking down each division in the conference. First, the guys go through the AFC West (7:51), AFC South (16:46), AFC North (20:30) and AFC East (25:42) to wrap up the show.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

2023 fantasy football flex rankings: Top 150 RB/WR/TE options in Week 1

Pondering some tough flex choices for your fantasy football lineup? Adam Rank sorts through the RBs, WRs and TEs to present his top 150 flex options for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones expects Dak Prescott 'to be with us a long time,' open to extension during season

The Cowboys had a busy summer in terms of contract extensions, but one player who is up for a new deal is quarterback Dak Prescott. Owner Jerry Jones discussed Prescott's future during a radio interview on Tuesday.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce believed to have avoided long-term knee injury; status in doubt for kickoff game vs. Lions

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce suffered a hyperextended knee during Tuesday's practice, head coach Andy Reid told reporters.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.