Move the Sticks: AFC playoff picture, TNF preview & Bears defense

Published: Dec 13, 2023 at 02:06 PM

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off the show, the trio break down the AFC playoff picture, with a focus on which 7-6 team will make the playoffs between the Bengals, Steelers or Colts (1:25). Following that, the group look at which is a bigger surprise, the Broncos resurgence or the Lions collapse (4:28)? Next, the guys preview the Thursday Night Football game between the Chargers and Raiders (8:21). To wrap up the show, the crew discuss how the Bears defense has excelled in the second half of their season and do a draft discussion on if the Bears should stick with Justin Fields as their QB during the 2024 NFL Draft (11:21).

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NOTE: timecodes approximate

