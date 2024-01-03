Move the Sticks: AFC games that matter in Week 18; Week 18 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. For the first half of the show, the guys preview the AFC games that matter in Week 18. Specifically, the trio look at the Bills at Dolphins (:40), Steelers at Ravens (4:15), Texans at Colts (7:10) and Jaguars at Titans (10:43) games. For the rest of the show, the crew break down the results of their Week 17 rookie draft (12:53) and do a Week 18 rookie draft, where they each select one rookie quarterback, running back, and wide receiver/tight end (13:32).
 
