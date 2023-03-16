Move the Sticks: Aaron Rodgers' intention to play for the Jets, free agency news & PFF's Mike Renner joins

Published: Mar 16, 2023 at 05:51 PM

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to QB Aaron Rodgers' announcement of his intention to play for the Jets on The Pat McAfee Show and further discuss what the trade compensation should be for Rodgers. Next, the pair are joined by PFF's lead draft analyst Mike Renner as he hits on the QB, tight end, cornerback, and edge rusher classes in the 2023 NFL Draft, plus much more. For the rest of the show, the duo break down the most recent notable free agency moves.

Move the Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

news

Dak Prescott: 'Tough' to see Cowboys release RB Ezekiel Elliott after years playing together

An era ended in Dallas this week when the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott. One of his draft classmates, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, was left to process the reality of saying goodbye to his career-long teammate.

news

QB Gardner Minshew signing with Colts, reuniting with Shane Steichen

The Indianapolis Colts agreed to terms with quarterback Gardner Minshew on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

news

Giants re-sign WR Darius Slayton, continue to build offense around Daniel Jones

Following an earlier signing of WR Parris Campbell on Thursday, the Giants continued to restock their WR room by re-signing Darius Slayton.

news

2023 NFL free agency: Four analytical fits and three head-scratchers

Will Orlando Brown Jr. be a major difference-maker for the Bengals? Might the Lions have overpaid for David Montgomery? Cynthia Frelund identifies four analytical fits and three head-scratching pairings from the early free agency signings.

