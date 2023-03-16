Move the Sticks: Aaron Rodgers' intention to play for the Jets, free agency news & PFF's Mike Renner joins

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to QB Aaron Rodgers' announcement of his intention to play for the Jets on The Pat McAfee Show and further discuss what the trade compensation should be for Rodgers. Next, the pair are joined by PFF's lead draft analyst Mike Renner as he hits on the QB, tight end, cornerback, and edge rusher classes in the 2023 NFL Draft, plus much more. For the rest of the show, the duo break down the most recent notable free agency moves.