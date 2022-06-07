Move the Sticks: Aaron Donald's restructured contract and drafting top 10 wide receivers

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks with special guest Marcas Grant. To start off, the guys react to the Rams restructuring defensive end Aaron Donald's contract to make him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history. Then, the pair discuss what they expect from quarterback Trey Lance in his second year after the 49ers excused Jimmy Garoppolo from minicamp. For the rest of the show, the duo do a draft where they each pick their top 5 wide receivers.