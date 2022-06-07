Move the Sticks: Aaron Donald's restructured contract and drafting top 10 wide receivers

Published: Jun 07, 2022 at 02:47 PM

Bucky Brooks is back with a new episode of Move the Sticks with special guest Marcas Grant. To start off, the guys react to the Rams restructuring defensive end Aaron Donald's contract to make him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history. Then, the pair discuss what they expect from quarterback Trey Lance in his second year after the 49ers excused Jimmy Garoppolo from minicamp. For the rest of the show, the duo do a draft where they each pick their top 5 wide receivers.

Move The Sticks is a part of the NFL Podcasts Network.

NFL.com

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

State of the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles: Can Jalen Hurts make the most of upgraded roster?

Jalen Hurts made the playoffs in 2021. Can he push Philly a step further after some major additions to the roster? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the Eagles heading into the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, June 7

Dee Ford is done in San Francisco. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that the pass rusher is expected to come in for a physical this week after which the team will part ways with him.

news

Next Gen Stats' 10 most explosive runners of 2021: Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson on the board

Nick Shook ranks the 10 most explosive runners of 2021 using Next Gen Stats metrics. NFL rushing king Jonathan Taylor is highly ranked, but a quarterback occupies the top spot on the list.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW